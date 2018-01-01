SCCL eyes 85 million tonne coal production in 5 years

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a state-owned miner, on Monday said it expects coal production to touch 85 million tonnes per annum in the next five years as it plans to open up 12 new mines.

According to a statement issued by SCCL, the miner transported 46.7 million tonnes of coal as on December 2017 against 42.7 million tonnes for the first nine months of the previous fiscal. The production was pegged at nearly 42 million tonnes. “During the past three years (since the formation of Telangana), SCCL has been showing an average growth of 7%... [also], production will touch 85 million tonnes in the next five years,” CMD N. Sridhar said.

He expressed hope that the production and coal dispatches may touch 2.10 lakh tonnes and 2.15 lakh tonnes a day, respectively, during the next three months.