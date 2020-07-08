Scaler Academy to hire 500 instructors this year

Scaler Academy, an online platform run by InterviewBit for up-skilling young software engineers, is planning to on board over 500 remote part-time instructors to add to its team in 2020, to cater to the demand for upgrading skills of software professionals rendered jobless during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As COVID-19 has claimed many jobs, young professionals are to upskill themselves, so they are better prepared to handle the requirements of the job market. We are planning to on board 500 remote instructors to upskill 50,000 learners by the end of this year,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder Scaler Academy and InterviewBit.

He said to up-skill a large volume of learners, a lot of people will be needed for teaching, which would mean more employment generation for skilled software engineers, who might have lost their jobs recently.

“What we are noticing is that at the moment, hiring is being done only for critical roles. The best way for individuals to deal with this uncertainty is to focus on building on their knowledge, vocation and skills,” he said.

“The lockdown and remote working environment makes for an excellent opportunity to connect with peers and leaders across the industry to understand the requirements and expectations better. So one must focus on identifying and pursuing the appropriate programs that can help you hone your skills and develop new ones,” he added.