SCAI urges govt. to reopen malls under strict norms

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), has urged the government to allow the reopening of malls under strict health and hygiene guidelines.

It said opening of shopping malls can reboot the Indian economy and it promote safe shopping.

It said the shopping centre industry, which provides livelihood to over 12,000,000 citizens, directly and indirectly, is vital in driving key sub-sectors like entertainment, fashion, electronics, FMCG, services, cinema and food and beverages.

It said the industry is far better equipped to ensure that public health-related measures are prioritised and uniformly implemented.

“Shopping malls enable diversity and safety in shopping by offering a range of options to consumers in a single, organised location,” SCAI said.

“Shopping malls have the infrastructure, the space, and the staff to implement the requisite health and safety measures mandated by the government, in line with WHO guidelines and international best practices — it is far easier to monitor hygiene and social distancing at malls than anywhere else,” it added.

Reducing the risk of exposure will inspire confidence in consumers in stepping out of their homes into a safe shopping environment, SCAI said.

Re-opening shopping malls will also bring economic relief to the lakhs of blue-collared workers and the many businesses dependant on them for their livelihoods, it said.

Atul Ruia, MD, Phoenix Mills Ltd., said “The back end of the industry cannot function if the front end isn’t operating. We could implement measures in malls such as restricted operating hours (especially during non-peak hours); social distancing protocols; vacant seats between patrons in cinema halls; partitions between customers in restaurants; hand sanitisers and temperature checks at entrances; and masks for all retail staff.”

“The tenants in malls are all organised retailers; they will abide by all such rules and best practices,” he said.

Getting shopping malls back on track would make a huge impact during these testing times, he added.

Other data from SCAI indicates that there are 650 large shopping centres that contribute over ₹1,80,000 crore in sales with 1,000-plus smaller shopping centres contributing another ₹50,000 crore to the sales of the organised retail sector.

Reopening these shopping malls sooner would not only mean a boost to the economy, but also help build life after COVID 19 by offering some sense of normalcy in a safe, hygienic, and controlled physical space.