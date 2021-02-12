SC upholds validity of e-voting results on winding up of Franklin Templeton funds

The Supreme Court of India.

NEW DELHI

12 February 2021 22:49 IST

Terms objections ‘nitpicks’; says unitholders are the best judge of their interest

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of poll results showing a wave of consent among unitholders to the winding up of six mutual fund schemes of Franklin Templeton.

The court termed objections raised from certain quarters about the e-voting process and the poll results as ‘mere nitpicks’.

Ninety-five percent of the unitholders who voted had expressed consent to the winding up of the six schemes, the court noted in a 52-page judgment. The disbursal of ₹9,122 crore among the unitholders would continue unhindered.

“Unitholders are the best judge and are more conversant with their own interests. All that is to be seen is that broad parameters of fairness in the administration, bona fide poll/election, and that fundamental rules of reasonable management of public business have not been breached,” a Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna observed.

One of the objections raised against the e-voting was the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy as Observer.

The court, however, dismissed the objection, saying Mr. Krishnamurthy was appointed by the court to ensure fairness and transparency.

“We reject the objections to poll results and hold that the unitholders of the six schemes have given their consent by majority to wind up the six schemes,” Justice Khanna, who authored the verdict, held.

The court further cleared the air on what would actually comprise ‘consent’ of a unitholder to the winding-up of a mutual fund scheme.

Justice Khanna said ‘consent’ has to be given by the majority of the unitholders present and voting as per the Mutual Funds Regulations framed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“‘Consent’ in clause (c) of the sub-regulation (15) to Regulation 18 refers to affirmative consent to winding up by ‘the majority of the unitholders’... That is, the majority of unitholders who exercise their right and vote in support or to reject the proposal to wind up the mutual fund scheme... Silence on the part of absentee unitholders can neither be taken as an acceptance nor rejection of the proposal,” the court interpreter the Regulations.

The judgment came in a challenge to the winding up, as well as the procedure for winding up, of six schemes of the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

On the decision to wind up, a section of unitholders termed it as a “smokescreen to conceal misfeasance and malfeasance”.

Allegations included gross mismanagement, failure and dereliction of duty by the Asset Management Company and Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Private Limited, SEBI law violations, manipulation of Net Asset Value and disgorgement of wrongful payments.

It was, in particular, alleged that more than ₹15,000 crore were withdrawn from the six schemes two weeks prior to the decision for winding up.