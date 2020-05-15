SC notice to govt., RBI on CREDAI plea

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government and the RBI to respond to a plea by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on whether real estate firms are eligible for the loan moratorium policy of the central bank.

CREDAI, represented by senior advocate Harish Salve, told the Bench that there was no clarity as to whether real estate developers were entitled to the loan moratorium policy.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and others, said he would seek instructions from the ministry concerned and other authorities. The court then issued the notice and fixed the plea for hearing after two weeks.