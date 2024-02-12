GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC issues notice on GST’s anti-profiteering provisions

February 12, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Union of India, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, on the constitutional validity of anti-profiteering provisions under the GST regime. While the Delhi High Court had recently upheld these provisions’ validity, the Supreme Court was urged to examine the issue by advocate Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, on the grounds that the time limits for these provisions cannot be endless and they are manifestly arbitrary and vague in the absence of a methodology to determine the extent of deemed profiteering.

