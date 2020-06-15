SC bars sale, registration of BS IV vehicles

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the brakes on the sale and registration of BS IV vehicles and ordered the Centre to collect details on how many of them were sold and registered after the national lockdown was lifted.

“We make it clear that no registration of any BS IV vehicle will be made without our permission because our order is very clear. We request A.N.S. Nadkarni, Additional Solicitor General of India, to collect the details from all the road transport officers throughout India and furnish information that how many vehicles of BS IV category are sold and registered after the lifting of the lockdown.

It is made clear that now no registration and sale of BS IV vehicles is permitted,” the order by a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra read. On March 27, the Supreme Court had extended the March 31, 2020 deadline for the sale and registration of BS IV emission norm compliant vehicles on account of the “extraordinary” situation caused by the 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court had divided the BS IV vehicles inventory into two broad categories – vehicles which were sold before March 31 and not registered; and vehicles which remain unsold with the dealers. As far as the first category, ie, BS IV vehicles sold before March 31 but not registered, the court said they could be registered after the lockdown was withdrawn. As for the unsold BS IV vehicles, dealers were allowed to sell 10% of the stock after the lifting of the lockdown. However, dealers in Delhi NCR were barred the relief owing to the high levels of the pollution in the National Capital.

The court said its March 27 order giving leeway for the sale of 10% of unsold BS IV stock was “misused.”

The court also said it was startled by the turn of events. It further sought details of the BS IV vehicles sold up to March 31.

The dates of the sales should be specified. It said the government should specifically collect details of “two-wheelers, cars and other commercial vehicles and the sales made after lifting of the lockdown under 10% throughout India. It be also specified whether sale of vehicle was specified on E-Vahan portal of Government of India as on March 31, 2020”.

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norm is a standard instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norm has been in force since April, 2017.