HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC allows Centre's plea seeking ₹5,000 cr from SEBI-Sahara fund to repay depositors

The direction came on an application filed by the Centre in a PIL who sought a direction to pay the amount to the depositors who invested in several chit fund companies and Sahara credit firms

March 29, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. File

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. File

The Supreme Court on March 29 allowed a plea by the Centre seeking allocation of ₹5,000 crore out of ₹24,000 crore deposited by the Sahara group with market regulator SEBI to repay its depositors.

The direction came on an application filed by the Centre in a PIL by a person, named Pinak Pani Mohanty, who sought a direction to pay the amount to the depositors who invested in several chit fund companies and Sahara credit firms.

A Bench of Justices M. R. Shah and C. T. Ravikumar said the amount shall be disbursed to depositors duped by the Sahara group of cooperative societies.

ALSO READ
SEBI orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sahara group firm, Subrata Roy, others

The entire process will be monitored by former apex court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, the Bench said.

The Centre had sought money from the SEBI-Sahara Sahara-Sebi escrow account that was formed after the top court in August 2012 directed two Sahara firms — Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing India Corporation Limited (SHICL) — to refund investors.

Related stories

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.