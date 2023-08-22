ADVERTISEMENT

SBIMF completes liquidation of Templeton’s six discontinued MF schemes, disburses ₹27,508 crore to unitholders

August 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Funds Management Ltd. (SBIFM) said it had completed the liquidation of assets of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s (FTMF) six debt schemes wound up by the latter in an “orderly manner” and disbursed about ₹27,508 crore to the impacted unitholders.

In April 2020, FTMF had shut down the six debt schemes citing lack of redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the Indian bond market, causing concern among unitholders.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) intervened and the matter reached the Supreme Court, which directed SBIMF in 2021 to undertake the exercise of disbursement and liquidation of assets of the impacted six schemes.

“We are happy to share that the last tranche of the securities, forming part of FTMF wound-up debt schemes, has been liquidated as part of the mandate given to us,” SBIMF said in a statement,  

“With this, SBIFM has now liquidated 217 securities and disbursed around ₹27,508 crore which constitutes 109% of the value of the securities as on date of winding up,” it said.

“The liquidation activity was done without creating any market dislocation in order to get the best liquidation value and safeguard the interest of FTMF unitholders,” it added.

