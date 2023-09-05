SBICAP Securities appoints Suresh Shukla as CBO

September 05, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

SBICAP Securities Ltd. has announces the appointment of Suresh Shukla as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In his new role, Mr. Shukla will be at the helm of driving the company’s business operations and play a strategic role in spearheading the next level of growth, the company said.

“With more than 2.5 decades of rich industry experience, Mr. Shukla brings a profound understanding of equity markets, sales and revenue, digital transformation, business strategy, and customer experience,” SBICAP Securities said.

Prior to joining SBICAP, Mr. Shukla had held key leadership positions at Kotak Securities Ltd.

“His [Mr Shukla’s] extensive expertise in business development and strategy at the highest levels, along with his in-depth knowledge of the equity market, will be of immeasurable value as SBI Securities enters its next stage of expansion,” said Deepak Kumar Lalla, MD & CEO, SBICAP Securities.