SBI unveils Nation First Transit Card for digital fare payments

September 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Individuals can also use this RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Prepaid Card for making retail and e-commerce payments

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara speaks at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced ‘Nation First Transit Card’ to facilitate seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries and parking, through a single card. 

In addition, individuals can also use this RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Prepaid Card for making retail and e-commerce payments.

“The Nation First Transit Card, powered by RuPay and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, is set to revolutionise commuting experience and is aligned with the national vision of “One Nation One Card,”  Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI said. “This will not only ease the lives of our customers but also contribute to the growth of our country.”

