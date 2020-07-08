Business

SBI to invest ₹1,760 cr. in Yes Bank FPO

The executive committee of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has approved a further investment of up to ₹1,760 crore in the public offering announced by Yes Bank, according to a regulatory filing.

In March this year, the board of the State Bank of India had approved an investment of ₹7,250 crore into the troubled private sector lender.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken control of Yes Bank, after the bad-debt laden lender had failed to raise the capital it needed to stay above the mandated regulatory requirements.

Since then, SBI had stepped in to acquire a stake in the private lender and to keep it afloat.

However, SBI’s total investment is not likely to exceed ₹10,000 crore, according to the bank’s chairman.

