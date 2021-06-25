SBI to continue digital agenda, looks to slash NPAs in FY22

Better positioned to tackle any subsequent wave: Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) will continue its digital agenda in FY22 and focus on recovery of stressed assets, chairman Dinesh Khara said on Friday.

“The current financial year has begun with unexpected second wave of COVID-19 infections,” Mr. Khara told shareholders at the bank’s 66th AGM.

“Although the containment strategy this time included avoiding complete lockdown and managing the situation through micro-containment zones, the impact on the economy will nevertheless be felt,” he added.

“In the current financial year, the bank will continue to accelerate its digital agenda. The scope and reach of YONO will be expanded further,” he said. “With the roll-out of pre-package insolvency for resolution, resumption of courts and formation of National Asset Reconstruction Company, efforts will be in full force to keep the momentum in stressed asset recovery in the current financial year,” Mr. Khara added.

He said the bank was comfortably placed in terms of growth capital. “Opportunities for lending in promising sectors will be explored to diversify the portfolio and contain risk.”

He said the bank adjusted to the challenges posed by the pandemic and was now better positioned to tackle any subsequent wave. “I am cautiously optimistic that the performance trajectory of FY21 will continue in FY22 as well,” he added. He said over the last two financial years, the bank was dealing with a steep rise in stressed assets. All-round efforts in managing stressed accounts initiated in FY19 continued in FY21 as well.

“Despite the outbreak of the pandemic and consequent lockdown in FY2021 that altered the dynamics of stressed asset recovery, including disruption in normal proceedings at NCLT, the bank was able to achieve a reduction in the level of gross NPAs by ₹22,703 crore by March 2021,” he said. “The corporate segment saw the largest reduction in NPAs at ₹18,530 crore,” the chairman added. “The gross NPA ratio of the bank declined to 4.98% from 6.15% in the last year,” he said.The PCR has also improved to 87.75% in FY21 from 83.62% in FY20,” he added.

He said the business continuity plans that were chalked out in FY21 had worked well for the bank, which reflected in various parameters of its performance in FY21.

“Notably, the bank has achieved high level of digitisation with share of alternate channels in total transactions increasing to 93% in FY21, thereby converting a challenging situation into an opportunity,” he added.