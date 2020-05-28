Business

SBI slashes FD rates by up to 40 bps

Days after the RBI reduced the repo rate by 40 bps to 4%, State Bank of India reduced the interest rate on deposits below ₹2 crore by up to 40 bps.

The new rates came into effect from May 27. The new rates for 1 year to less than two years maturity, and two years to less than three years, will be 5.10%. Senior citizens will be offered 50 bps higher rate, that is, 5.6%. The deposit rate for three years to less than 5 years will be 5.30%, while for 5 years and up to 10 years it will be 5.4%.

