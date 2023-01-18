ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises ₹9,700 crore via second infra bond

January 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Mumbai

‘The proceeds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment’

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had raised ₹9,718 crore through its second infrastructure bond issuance on Wednesday at a coupon rate of 7.7%.

The proceeds would be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment, the bank said.

“The tenor of these bonds is 15 years,” SBI said in a statement. “The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of ₹14,805 crore and was oversubscribed by 2.96 [times] against the base issue. The total number of bids received was 118 indicating wider participation,” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investors included mutual funds, provident and pension funds, and insurance companies, it said.

“Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept ₹9,718 crore at a coupon rate of 7.70% payable annually for a tenor of 15 years. This represents a spread of 17bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve,” the bank said.

“This issuance is very significant considering this is the first time an Indian bank is issuing a 15-year, long-term infrastructure bond helping the bank in long-term lending to the infrastructure segment. We believe this issue will help develop a long-term infra-bond curve and encourage banks to issue for longer tenor,” SBI added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US