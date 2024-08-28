ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises ₹7,500 crore via tier 2 bond issuance

Published - August 28, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had raised ₹7,500 crore on Wednesday at a coupon rate of 7.42% through its first Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter.

“The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of ₹8,800 crore against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 70 indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds and banks,” SBI said in a statement. 

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI said the wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs. 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.42% payable annually.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US