ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises ₹5,000 crore via bonds at 7.98%

Published - October 23, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI), said it has raised ₹5,000 crore through its first Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for the current financial year at a coupon rate of 7.98%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with call option after 10 years and each anniversary date thereafter.

“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of 3.5 times against the base issue size of ₹2,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 108 indicating participation from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders,” the bank said in a statement.

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors placed in the bank. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US