GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI raises ₹5,000 crore via bonds at 7.98%

Published - October 23, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI), said it has raised ₹5,000 crore through its first Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for the current financial year at a coupon rate of 7.98%.

The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with call option after 10 years and each anniversary date thereafter.

“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of 3.5 times against the base issue size of ₹2,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 108 indicating participation from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders,” the bank said in a statement.

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors placed in the bank. 

Published - October 23, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.