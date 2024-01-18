ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises ₹5,000 crore through bond issue

January 18, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had has raised ₹5,000 crore through its second Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for the current financial year at a coupon rate of 8.34%. The tenor of this bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

“The issue attracted overwhelming response from a wide range of investors with 108 bids of ₹5,294 crore and was oversubscribed by about 2.65 times against the base issue size of ₹2,000 crore. The investors were across mutual funds, provident & pension funds, banks and insurance companies,” the bank said in a statement.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI in a statement said, “The tight pricing and the diverse investor base for an instrument which has its own challenges shows the trust investors place in the bank.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept bids of ₹5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 8.34% payable annually. The Bonds were rated AA+ with stable outlook by CRISIL and ICRA. The issuance is significant as the bank has been able to diversify and raise long-term non-equity regulatory capital,” SBI said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US