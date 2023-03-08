HamberMenu
SBI raises ₹3,717 crore via additional tier 1 bonds

The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter

March 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The State Bank of India (SBI), said it has raised ₹3,717 crore through its third Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance in the current financial year at a coupon rate of 8.25%. 

The proceeds will be utilised for augmenting Additional Tier 1 Capital and the overall capital base of the bank and strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with RBI guidelines. 

The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter. 

“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of ₹4,537 crore and was oversubscribed by about 2.27 times against the base issue of ₹2,000 crore. The total number of bids was 53 indicating wider participation. The investors were across provident and pension funds and insurance companies,” SBI said in a statement. 

Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept ₹3,717 crore at a coupon rate of 8.25% payable annually. This represents the spread of 66 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve on March 8, 2023. 

