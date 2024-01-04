ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises $250 million via Green Bonds

January 04, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had completed the placement of $250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes, referred to as ‘The Green Notes’.

This issuance, maturing on December 29, 2028, is part of SBI’s $10 billion medium-term note program and was conducted through a private placement facilitated by its London branch, the bank said in a statement.

“The Green Notes rated BBB- by S&P, were issued on a floating rate basis of 1.20% above SOFR and has been listed on the India International Exchange,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proceeds will be allocated to eligible green projects according to the bank’s ESG Financing Framework.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI  said “The successful placement is testimony to SBI’s commitment towards its sustainability objectives in creating a positive impact on the environment. Issuance of green bonds is one of the steps towards building up a green portfolio.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US