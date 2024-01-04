SBI raises $250 million via Green Bonds

January 04, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had completed the placement of $250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes, referred to as ‘The Green Notes’.

This issuance, maturing on December 29, 2028, is part of SBI’s $10 billion medium-term note program and was conducted through a private placement facilitated by its London branch, the bank said in a statement.

“The Green Notes rated BBB- by S&P, were issued on a floating rate basis of 1.20% above SOFR and has been listed on the India International Exchange,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proceeds will be allocated to eligible green projects according to the bank’s ESG Financing Framework.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “The successful placement is testimony to SBI’s commitment towards its sustainability objectives in creating a positive impact on the environment. Issuance of green bonds is one of the steps towards building up a green portfolio.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.