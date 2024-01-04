SBI raises $250 million via Green Bonds

January 04, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had completed the placement of $250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes, referred to as ‘The Green Notes’.

This issuance, maturing on December 29, 2028, is part of SBI’s $10 billion medium-term note program and was conducted through a private placement facilitated by its London branch, the bank said in a statement.

“The Green Notes rated BBB- by S&P, were issued on a floating rate basis of 1.20% above SOFR and has been listed on the India International Exchange,” it said.

The proceeds will be allocated to eligible green projects according to the bank’s ESG Financing Framework.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “The successful placement is testimony to SBI’s commitment towards its sustainability objectives in creating a positive impact on the environment. Issuance of green bonds is one of the steps towards building up a green portfolio.”