SBI raises ₹10,000 crore via infra bonds

September 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

State Bank of India (SBI), said it has raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.49% through the issue of infrastructure bonds.

“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of ₹21,045.10 crore and was subscribed by more than 5 times against the base issue size of ₹4,000 crore,” SBI said in a statement.

The total number of bids received was 134 indicating wider participation. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds and corporates, SBI said adding the proceeds of bonds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment.

“Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.49% payable annually. This represents a spread of 12 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve,” the statement added.

With the current issuance, the total outstanding long-term bonds issued by the bank now stands at ₹39,718 crore.