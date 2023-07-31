ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises ₹10,000 crore through infra bond issue

July 31, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54% through its third infrastructure bond issuance, the bidding for which was held on Monday.

The proceeds from the bonds would be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment, SBI said in a statement. The tenor of these bonds is 15 years. “The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids of ₹21,698 crore and was oversubscribed by 4.34 times against the base issue size. The total number of bids received were 115 indicating wide participation,” the lender said. 

The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds and corporates, it said. “Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54% payable annually for a tenor of 15 years. This represents spread of 13 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve,” SBI added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US