ADVERTISEMENT

SBI raises ₹10,000 crore from infra bond issue

Published - July 10, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 State Bank of India (SBI), said it raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.36% payable annually for a 15-year term, through its sixth infrastructure bond issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of ₹18,145 crore and was oversubscribed by around 3.6 times against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore,” it said.

Pension, provident and mutual funds and insurance firms invested, SBI said, adding proceeds would be used for affordable housing and infrastructure. 

With the current issue, the total outstanding Long-Term Bonds issued by the bank is at ₹59,718 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US