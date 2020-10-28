SBI raises $1 billion loan from JBIC

BusinessMUMBAI 28 October 2020 23:03 IST
State Bank of India has signed a loan agreement for up to $1 billion with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The loan is to promote smooth flow of funds for the whole range of business operations of Japanese automakers and their dealers in India. While $600 million will be financed by JBIC, $400 million will be from other participating banks.
