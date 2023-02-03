ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Q3 net profit surges 68% to ₹14,205 crore backed by NII growth

February 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) reported third-quarter net profit surged 68.4% year-on-year to ₹14,205 crore, after net interest income (NII) climbed 24% to ₹38,069 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) improved 29 basis points (bps) during the quarter to 3.69%.

Asset quality also improved at India’s largest lender with loan loss provisions declining 48.8% from the year-earlier period to ₹1,586 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) slid 18.1% to ₹98,347 crore while net NPAs shrank 32% to ₹23,484 crore.

“From up to 2016, this is the first time that GNPA is less than ₹1,00,000 crore,” chairman Dinesh Khara told reporters in an online briefing.

He said gross advances during the quarter were healthy at ₹31,33,565 crore, up 17.6. While domestic corporate advances grew 18.1% to ₹9,25,038 crore, domestic retail personal loans increased 18.1% to ₹11,24,519 crore.

Deposits also grew 9.51% to ₹42,13,557 crore. While CASA deposits grew by 5.88%, CASA ratio as on December 31 stood at 44.5%.

“Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at 76.1% improved by 490 basis points YoY and slippage ratio stood at 0.41%,” Mr. Khara said.

He said credit cost for the third quarter at 0.21% improved 28 bps YoY and capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.3% at the end of the quarter.

Mr. Khara said he expected that there would be good demand for loans from the infrastructure sector as well as the iron & steel sector going forward. Also, tourism & hospitality, commercial real estate, data centres and electric vehicles as well as the battery segment would look to borrow more, he added.

