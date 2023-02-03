ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Q3 net profit jumps 62% to ₹15,477 crore

February 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The gross non-performing assets ratio reduced to 3.14% as against 3.52% three months ago and 4.50% in the year-ago period.

PTI

Country's largest lender State Bank of India on Friday reported a 62 per cent growth in its net profit at ₹15,477 crore during the quarter ended December 2022.

On a standalone basis, the lender's net post-tax profit grew to ₹14,205 crore during the October-December 2022 period, which was up from ₹8,432 crore in the year-ago period and ₹13,265 crore in the preceding July-September quarter.

The public sector lender's total income grew to ₹98,084 crore from ₹78,351 crore in the year-ago period, while the operating expenses were up at ₹24,317 crore from ₹20,839 crore, as per an exchange filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The provisions for non-performing assets nearly halved to ₹1,586 crore for the reporting quarter.

The gross non-performing assets ratio reduced to 3.14 per cent as against 3.52 per cent three months ago and 4.50 per cent in the year-ago period.

The SBI scrip gained 3.12 per cent to close at ₹544.45 a piece on the BSE, as against a 1.52 per cent jump on the benchmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US