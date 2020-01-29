SBI partial relief against IRDAI order

SBI Life Insurance Company has managed to get a partial relief from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) that has set aside an order by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which directed the insurance company to disgorge ₹275 crore for alleged excess commission earned.

The tribunal has ruled that the IRDAI did not correctly calculate the disgorgement amount and hence directed the insurance regulator to recalculate and recover the unlawful gains.

“We are of the opinion that the amount of ₹275 crore has wrongly been calculated by the respondent (IRDAI). The matter is remitted to the IRDAI to recalculate the unlawful gain, namely, the interest earned on advance premium collected and recover the same accordingly and pay it to the policyholders,” the SAT order stated.

The insurance regulator had issued a show-cause notice to SBI Life Insurance alleging that the company earned excess commission totalling ₹275.30 crore during the the financial years 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11. Thereafter, IRDAI issued an order in March 2014, directing the insurance company to identify the beneficiaries and distribute the excess commission paid to corporate agents to such beneficiaries and complete the process within six months.

The roots of the matter lie in a product named ‘Dhanraksha Plus’ that was launched in three formats by SBI Life Insurance. The format that led to the IRDAI order was Dhanraksha Plus – Limited Premium Paying Term, which was a two-year limited premium paying group term product.

SAT, in its order, stated that IRDAI arrived at the quantum of disgorgement on the premise that it covered the excess commission — the difference between the premium collected under the LPPT policy versus the premium that could be collected after it were sold as an single premium policy — collected by the insurance company.

Under the LPPT plan, SBI Life Insurance company collected the second-year premium in advance and earned interest on it, which, as per SAT, was ‘illegally earned.’