October 11, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

State Bank of India has announced the inauguration of its new office in Borivali West, in the western suburbs of Mumbai. This office will house the bank’s home loan and education loan processing/sanctioning cell.

The processing cell was inaugurated by P.C. Kandpal, Deputy Managing Director of SBI, Usha Gautam, Chief General Manager (REH Department, Corporate Centre, SBI and Joohi Smita Sinha, General Manager (Network), Mumbai Metro Circle, SBI, the bank said in a statement.

