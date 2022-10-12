SBI offers up to 25 bps concession on home loans

Crosses ₹6 lakh crore in residential home loans AUM

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 12, 2022 19:29 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) said it had surpassed ₹6 lakh crore in Assets Under Management(AUM) in residential home loans and announced a ‘Festive Bonanza’ for its home loan buyers by offering a concession of up to 0.25% on home loans, 0.15% on top up loans, and 0.30% on loan against property.

The country’s largest public sector lender said home loans are offered starting 8.4%. Processing fee on home loans has been waived till January 31, 2023. 

“A series of process and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the ₹6 lakh-crore mark,” said Chairman Dinesh Khara.

