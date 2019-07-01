India’s banking behemoth, the State Bank of India (SBI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday to boost availability of capital for infrastructure projects, the bank said in a statement. The scope of the agreement includes equity investments, project funding, bond financing, renewable energy support and take-out finance for operating assets. “The objective of this initiative is to aid in filling the gap at a time when the availability of equity and debt financing for infrastructure has moderated,” the statement said.
SBI, NIIF in pact for funding infra projects
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
July 01, 2019 22:36 IST
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
July 01, 2019 22:36 IST
Jul 1, 2019
