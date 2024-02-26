ADVERTISEMENT

SBI MF collects ₹6,700 crore via SBI Energy Opportunities Fund

February 26, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Mutual Fund said it had collected over ₹6,700 crore through its latest fund offering “SBI Energy Opportunities Fund” garnering investments from across the country, receiving almost half a million applications in the New Fund Offer (NFO). 

“The NFO saw a large number of new investors participating which underscores the trust of investors and distributors in the SBI Mutual Fund brand. It also underlines the strong belief that investors have in a multi-decade Aatmanibhar Bharat Energy theme,” the entity said in a statement.

SBI Energy Opportunities Fund is an open-ended equity scheme following the energy theme tracking Nifty Energy TR Index. The scheme would primarily invest 80 – 100% of its assets in equity and equity related instruments of companies engaged in energy (traditional & new) and allied business activities among others. 

