GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI MF collects ₹6,700 crore via SBI Energy Opportunities Fund

February 26, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Mutual Fund said it had collected over ₹6,700 crore through its latest fund offering “SBI Energy Opportunities Fund” garnering investments from across the country, receiving almost half a million applications in the New Fund Offer (NFO). 

“The NFO saw a large number of new investors participating which underscores the trust of investors and distributors in the SBI Mutual Fund brand. It also underlines the strong belief that investors have in a multi-decade Aatmanibhar Bharat Energy theme,” the entity said in a statement.

SBI Energy Opportunities Fund is an open-ended equity scheme following the energy theme tracking Nifty Energy TR Index. The scheme would primarily invest 80 – 100% of its assets in equity and equity related instruments of companies engaged in energy (traditional & new) and allied business activities among others. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.