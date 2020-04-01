SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank activate moratorium

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender and private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have started activating the loan repayment moratorium option for customers.

The moratorium was announced by the Reserve Bank of India last week in view of the financial stress faced by borrowers following the lockdown declared on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBI customers who want to avail themselves of the moratorium, are required to send an email to avail the option. The email address will depend on the circle from where the customer has taken the loan. The email addresses of all the circles have been mentioned in the SBI website.“No action is required. They may continue to pay in usual course,” SBI said of customers who do not wish to avail the moratorium option.

SBI has also clarified that if a customer has already paid the EMI for March, then the amount will be reversed if the customer sends in a request. “Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loan during the moratorium period,” SBI said.

Commenting on impact in case of home loans if the EMI is deferred, SBI said that for a loan of ₹30 lakh with a remaining maturity of 15 years, the net additional interest would be about ₹2.34 lakh, which is equal to eight EMIs.

“For a loan of ₹6 lakh with a remaining maturity of 54 months, the additional interest payable would be ₹19,000 approximately. equal to additional 1.5 EMIs,” SBI said on the impact in the case of auto loans.

Both ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have also activated the options in their websites to avail moratorium. Customers have to fill in a simple form giving loan account numbers and other details to avail themselves of the moratorium.