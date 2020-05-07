SBI cuts lending rate by 15 bps

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has reduced the marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 bps across all tenures.

With this reduction, the one year MCLR will be 7.25% with effect from May 10.

“Consequently, equated monthly installments on eligible home loan accounts (linked to MCLR) will get cheaper by approx. ₹255.00 for a 30 year loan of ₹25 lakh,” SBI said in a statement.

The lender has also reduced retail fixed deposit rate by 20 bps for up to three years maturity, citing adequate liquidity.

“In view of adequate liquidity in the system as well as with the Bank, SBI prunes its interest rates on Retail term deposits by 20 bps for ‘upto 3 Years’ tenor, effective from May 12, 2020,” SBI said.

The lender also introduced a new deposit product for senior citizens, which will an additional 30 bps interest rate with 5 Years and above tenor only. This scheme would be in effect upto September 30, 2020. Since deposit rates for senior citizens are 50 bps higher than the rate for other depositors, in this scheme, the effective deposit rate will be 80 bps higher than the ordinary deposit rate.

However, the additional 30 bps will not be payable in case of premature withdrawal of such deposits, SBI said.