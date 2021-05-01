SBI cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7%

MUMBAI

01 May 2021 21:54 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced lower interest rates on home loans, starting from 6.7% for loans up to ₹30 lakh.

The lender will charge 6.95% for loans above ₹30 lakh and up to ₹75 lakh. Loans above ₹75 lakh will attract interest of 7.05%.

Women borrowers will get a special 5 bps concession. Customers applying via YONO can avail additional interest concession of 5 bps, SBI said. “Affordability increases immensely with the present interest offerings that reduce EMI amounts substantially,” said C.S. Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking).

