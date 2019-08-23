Business

SBI cuts FD, bulk deposit rates

SBI will also hold the savings bank interest rate at the existing level of 3% for balances above ₹1 lakh.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Retains savings deposit rate at 3% for above ₹1 lakh

State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its fixed deposit and bulk deposit rates sharply due to ‘excess liquidity and falling interest rate scenario’, the lender said.

“In view of the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity, SBI realigns its interest rate on Term Deposits,” SBI said. While retail term deposits will come down by 10-50 basis points (bps), bulk deposits will fall by 30-70 bps. The new rates will come into effect from August 26.

SBI also said that with a view to protecting the interest of savings bank depositors, the bank had decided not to reduce the savings bank interest rate further and hold the same at the existing level of 3% for balances above ₹1 lakh.

From May 1, SBI had linked the savings bank deposit rate for balances of above ₹1 lakh to the repo rate.

