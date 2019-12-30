Business

SBI cuts EBR by 25 basis points to 7.8%

more-in

State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender, has reduced its external benchmark-based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.8% per annum from 8.05% p.a. with effect from January 1, 2020.

“With this reduction, interest rate for existing home loan customers as well as MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) borrowers, who have availed loans linked to the external benchmark-based rate would come down by 25 bps,” the lender said in a statement.

The bank also said that new home buyers would get loans at an interest rate starting from 7.9% p.a. as compared to 8.15% p.a. earlier. SBI shares on the BSE closed down 0.89% to ₹334.25 in a flat Mumbai market on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 10:08:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sbi-cuts-ebr-by-25-basis-points-to-78/article30435652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY