SBI customers buying a Merc to get benefits

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer added financial benefits to the bank’s customers buying its luxury vehicles.

The collaboration will provide the company access to SBI’s high networth individuals (HNI) customer base, while the bank’s customers will enjoy exclusive benefits while booking a luxury car.

The collaboration guarantees a host of financial benefits including a minimum rate of interest at 7.75% to be made available from SBI branches and 7.5% if the loan is availed from the YONO platform.

