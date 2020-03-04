SBI Cards IPO subscribed 15.49 times

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which closed for bidding for institutional investors on Wednesday, was subscribed 15.49 times, with bids received for nearly 155.4 crore equity shares as against 10.03 crore shares on offer in the price band of ₹750 to ₹755.
The segment reserved for institutional investors was subscribed nearly 57 times, with bids received for nearly 139 crore equity shares. While the retail segment has been subscribed 1.77 times, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 3.29 times till Wednesday. Further, the portion reserved for high net worth individuals was subscribed 2.19 times.
Non-institutional investors have one extra day to put in bids for shares of the card company.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.