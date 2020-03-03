SBI Cards IPO subscribed 0.87 times

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which opened for bidding on Monday, was subscribed 0.87 times with bids received for nearly 8.75 crore equity shares as against 10.03 crore shares on offer in the price band of ₹750 to ₹755.
Further, the portions reserved for retail investors and employees were fully subscribed even as the segment reserved for high networth individuals was subscribed 0.47 times, as per NSE website.
While the retail segment has been subscribed 1.21 times, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.84 times till Tuesday.
