SBI Cards drops almost 10% on BSE listing

MUMBAI

16 March 2020 22:24 IST

Virus erases sheen from the stock

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services made a tepid debut on the bourses on Monday and closed below their issue price amid overall negative sentiment due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On BSE, the shares opened at ₹658, much lower than the issue price of ₹755, before touching an intraday high of ₹755. The shares settled for the day at ₹683.20, a fall of 9.5% compared with its issue price.

At Monday’s closing price, the market capitalisation of the company was pegged at nearly ₹64,150 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened at ₹661 before closing at ₹678 with nearly 6.1 crore shares being traded.

The subdued listing would prove to be a dampener for many investors especially since the public issue of the company saw strong subscription from all categories of investors.

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which closed for bidding on March 5, was subscribed 22.45 times.

Retail investors

The segment reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.5 times while that for high net worth individuals was subscribed more than 45 times.

The segment reserved for institutional investors was subscribed a little over 57 times with bids received for nearly 139 crore equity shares.

SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in the country with a market share of 18% on the back of almost 10 million cards.