SBI Card unveils health and wellness focused credit card

SBI Card has announced the introduction of a fitness and wellness-focused credit card ‘SBI Card Pulse’, targeted at customers across the country.

The card would provide customers a unique value proposition that would not only cater to their health and wellness related spending needs, but also customised benefits to support their fitness aspirations, the issuer said.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Card, said, “There has been an increased consciousness around the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and COVID-19 has, undoubtedly, given a fillip to that notion.”

“We have observed that health and wellness has emerged as one of the key spend categories for customers. The spends share of this category is likely to see further growth. We believe that this is the most opportune time to introduce a well-thought through product,” he said.