SBI board to meet on fund raise of $1.5 bn

04 June 2020 22:57 IST

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, will take a call on raising $1.5 billion on June 11 when the executive committee of its board meets.

The meeting has been called to examine status on long-term fund raising in single or multiple tranches via a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible currency during this fiscal. An ICRA report has pegged capital requirement for public sector banks at between ₹45,000 crore to ₹82,500 crore in FY21.

