Business

SBI board to meet on fund raise of $1.5 bn

To decide on number of tranches

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, will take a call on raising $1.5 billion on June 11 when the executive committee of its board meets.

The meeting has been called to examine status on long-term fund raising in single or multiple tranches via a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible currency during this fiscal. An ICRA report has pegged capital requirement for public sector banks at between ₹45,000 crore to ₹82,500 crore in FY21.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:02:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sbi-board-to-meet-on-fund-raise-of-15-bn/article31751282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY