BusinessMUMBAI 21 October 2020 21:07 IST
SAVWIPL achieves export milestone
Updated: 21 October 2020 21:07 IST
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (ŠAVWIPL) has announced that it had achieved an export milestone of 500,000th car manufactured in India.
“The milestone vehicle is a white Volkswagen Vento (left hand drive), is part of a shipment of 982 cars being shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai,” the company said.
The company has exported over 25,000 cars in the current year marking a consistent export performance in spite of the challenging demand scenario around the world, it said.
