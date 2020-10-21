SAVWIPL achieves export milestone

MUMBAI

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (ŠAVWIPL) has announced that it had achieved an export milestone of 500,000th car manufactured in India.

“The milestone vehicle is a white Volkswagen Vento (left hand drive), is part of a shipment of 982 cars being shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai,” the company said.

The company has exported over 25,000 cars in the current year marking a consistent export performance in spite of the challenging demand scenario around the world, it said.

