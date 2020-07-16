Savaari, Digit offer COVID-19 insurance for cab riders

MUMBAI

Savaari, a chauffeur-driven car rental company, is offering COVID-19 insurance packages for all its customers, vendors and drivers

The company has partnered Digit Insurance to offer insurance packages with three different coverage amounts and premiums. A ₹50,000 cover is available for a premium of ₹443; ₹1.5 lakh cover for a premium of ₹785 and ₹3 lakh cover for a premium of ₹1,565.

The completely cashless insurance package covers all costs related to COVID-19 like doctor’s consultation, COVID testing, ambulance, room rental for a basic room in over 5,900 hospitals and medicine cost.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Savaari Car Rentals, said the insurance package will be an additional initiative among a host of elaborate safety measures put in place for safe travel.