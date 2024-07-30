Savaari Car Rentals plans to double geographical presence in India

Savaari Car Rentals, which is into cab services, has announced plans to double its geographical presence this year by tapping into new destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company which has presence in 2,000 cities and towns is planning to expand its operations to 4,000 locations this year to broaden its customer base, the company said.

Savaari which had raised about $30 million from Intel Capital, Inventus Capital Partners, and MakeMyTrip (MMT) is deploying the funds to expand its presence across India, aiming to cover the remotest cities and airports, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a strong focus on growth, Savaari is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable airport taxi services, ensuring it remains a leader in the industry,” Gaurav Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Savaari Car Rentals said in a statement.

The company currently operates at over 20 airports, predominantly in metro and major tourist cities like Srinagar, Dehradun and Bagdogra.

It plans to increase this number significantly in the next year, recently adding Ayodhya and Goa’s Mopa International Airport to its network.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This expansion highlights our commitment to extending our reliable services to more locations across India. This strategic growth aligns with our mission to make dependable transportation accessible to a wider audience, catering to both major metropolitan areas, emerging travel hubs and even the most remote airports,” Mr. Aggrawal said.

The company employs a mixed fleet model, with dedicated fleets for intra-city travel and airport transfers. By maintaining a sizable fleet for city travel and a separate extensive fleet for airport taxis, the company said it ensures specialised attention and service for each segment, enhancing the overall customer experience.

About 30-40% of Savaari’s intercity trips originate from airports, catering to popular routes such as Delhi Airport to Agra, Mumbai Airport to Pune, and Bangalore Airport to Mysore.

“This focus on intercity travel from airports highlights our understanding of customer needs and our commitment to providing comprehensive travel solutions,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.