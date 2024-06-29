 Savaari Car Rentals forays into Tempo Traveller, mini bus rental services 

Savaari Car Rentals, a chauffeur-driven car rental service, has announced the introduction of its Tempo Traveller (TT) and mini-bus services for round trips and local 98-hour and 12-hour packages in all metro cities.

This expansion is to cater to the growing demand for comfortable group travel solutions, the company said adding that its latest fleet expansion is poised to meet the diverse needs of its clientele across the country. The company said IIT would introduce these new vehicles in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, including Coimbatore, Ahmedabad Jaipur, Indore, and more. Additionally, it would introduce premium Tempo Travellers with modified amenities to offer higher level of comfort and luxury.

While Tempo Travellers are available in 12, 14. And 16-seater variants, mini buses are available in 20, 22, and 25-seater variants. “Our new fleet of Tempo Travellers and minibuses marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing superior travel experiences for larger groups,” Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Savaari Car Rentals said in a statement.

“With these additions, we aim to make group travel more comfortable, safe, and convenient across all metro cities,” he said.